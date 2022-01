It is with deep sorrow to announce the sudden death of Daniel mwangi chege 29, that occured on 5th January 2022 due to excessive exposure to cold in Pullman,WA.He was found dead outside in snow.

Daniel was born on Jan. 25,1993 in Kenya to Loise Wangeci and Francis Mwangi Chege. He has no known family here in the US.His family’s wish is to have him buried in Kenya.

We are kindly and humbly asking our Community members and friends to join us in fundraising and make it possible to ship the deceased’s body home for the sake of his family and putting this tragedy to it’s conclusion by way of achieving his beloved Mom and Dad’s wish to bury their son in Kenya. A go fund me fundraiser link https://gofund.me/85658dd8 is active and an alternative mode of contribution is to cash app.# 509-332-9236 ($Harunparsoi)

We once again appeal to you all to please join us achieve this goal. We can do this by sharing the GoFundMe link and contributing in numbers!Let’s do it. You can join his friends on What’s app page if you wish to interact and condole with them by clicking the link below.

Thank you all and God bless you.

David Kipelian.

