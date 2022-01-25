A Kenya man has survived a 9-hour flight in the undercarriage of a flight from South Africa, Dutch Police have confirmed.

The 22-year-old Kenyan was discovered on Sunday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on a plane arrived from Johannesburg. He is believed to have boarded via the landing gear of the 747 cargo plane.

He is conscious and able to answer questions from the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment, reported the BBC.

It is understood the man plans to apply for asylum in the Netherlands.

A man has survived a 9-hour flight in the undercarriage of a flight from South Africa, Dutch Police have confirmed.

The 22-year-old Kenyan was discovered on Sunday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on a plane arrived from Johannesburg. He is believed to have boarded via the landing gear of the 747 cargo plane.

He is conscious and able to answer questions from the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment, reported the BBC.

It is understood the man plans to apply for asylum in the Netherlands.

“It is quite remarkable that the man is still alive,” she said.

A spokesperson for freight carrier Cargolux confirmed to Reuters that the stowaway had been on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia.

Schiphol declined to speak to the media about the incident.

Source-https://www.nzherald.co.nz/

Stowaway Kenyan man survives flight to Amsterdam in plane landing gear