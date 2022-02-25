I Always Thought I Would Be An Accountan-Kisii University Speech.

As I was becoming of age, I always got greatly intrigued and impressed by the sight of smartly dressed people many of whom worked in the corporate world, particularly the banking industry.

I would be quite excited by the idea of becoming an accountant since most of these people were drawn from the category of the sharply dressed.

Such aspirations would see me at the iconic Strathmore University for a Bachelor of Commerce degree and later a Master’s in Professional Accountancy at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

This would definitely make anyone believe that my journey towards becoming a fully pledged accountant was certain if not almost assured.

However, it never happened. What happened? To know what changed and scattered my earlier ambitions into oblivion, this video is in no doubt a MUST WATCH.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I've been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I've made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you're truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

