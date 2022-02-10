Kenyan DJ Felix Calvince Causing Ripples In Dallas, Texas

Year in, year out a number of Kenyans travel to the diaspora either for education or to seek better opportunities for work. Some leave the country through student or travel visas, marriage, and others get lucky to secure a green card.

No matter how they arrived in their adopted country, diasporans bring a distinct perspective to the discourse on Africa because they have experienced both worlds and can serve as a bridge in fostering greater understanding between the continent and their adopted country.

Today, I will be shining the spotlight on a Kenyan disc jockey (DJ) who has established a base in the United States of America – to be precise Dallas Texas, as an entrepreneurial entertainer.

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince or ‘Dark Fella’ has been causing ripples in Dallas Texas as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.

The DJ, has been rubbing shoulders with reputable names in the US, as he pushes Kenyan music on a global stage.

Some of the stars he has worked with include Nigerian superstar Davido, Burna Boy, rapper Khaligraph Jones, Wizkid, Singer Arrow Bwoy, Jamaica’s Demarco, just but to mention a few.