Kenyan internet comedian Elsa Majimbo Invited To 2022 Super Bowl

Kenyan internet comedian Elsa Majimbo has been invited to the 2022 Super Bowl kick-off set to take place on February 14, 2022.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Majimbo posted a video that shows her receiving the invitation letter along with a gift package from jewellery company Tiffany & Co.
Along with the invitation letter, Majimbo was gifted a blue NFL football branded Tiffany & Co.
“We’re excited to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl and the 55th consecutive year of Tiffany & Co-producing the Vince Lombardi Trophy. We hope you enjoy your football and invite you to commemorate this year’s Super Bowl with us. From your friends at Tiffany & Co,” Read the statement from Tiffany & Co.
Majimbo also posted on her Twitter page: “Can’t wait! @[email protected] @WilsonFootball Lets goooo!”
Tiffany & Co. have produced the annual playoff championship Trophy known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy, for the fifty-fifth year in a row.
Majimbo, who has cemented her name in the entertainment scene worldwide, also made news after American presenter Steve Harvey promised to adopt her during his live Facebook Watch show, January 20.
Harvey further offered to give Majimbo his phone number for easy access in case she needed any kind of help.
“I’m going to adopt you as my niece, I will give you my phone number…I don’t care what you need, if you need anything, you need a place to go, you need some help, you need some advice, you wanna talk to somebody, you call me. I’m serious, and I don’t want to let anything happen to you,” Harvey stated.
