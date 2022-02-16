So Much To Look Forward To Naivasha-Optiven’s South Lake Villas 

Apart from the renown flower farms that dot the landscape, Naivasha is now in the city county of Nakuru, a gem of it’s own stature. Here the development of the road networks and other infrastructure is impeccable. The town perhaps known for it’s award winning, bespoke, opulent and relaxing resorts also happens to be the home of Optiven’s South Lake Villas and guess what else?

Naivasha is also the host for the 2022 East African Classic Safari Rally. The event in it’s 10 edition kicked off on 11th February 2022 polarising the town with excitement and exhilaration beyond description. It is here that foreign participants joined seasoned rally drivers to take on the unique course that makes the Safari Rally so exciting.

On the sidelines of the classic event, investors are thronging at the pristine South Lake Villas located right on the tarmac on the most travelled road in Naivasha – the Moi South Lake Road. The project which hosted hundreds of investors on 5th of February 2022 is already seeing construction of homes and Airbnb happening on the ground. The project with ready titles, water and electricity, perimeter stone fence and a manned gate is definitely a game changer in the real estate sector in Naivasha.

According to Josephine Karumba, Regional Sales Manager for the area, “we want to thank our customers for trusting us with their investment at this project. We are extremely happy with the uptake and for sure there are just a few plots remaining which is advised by the great payment options we have.”

To invest in Naivasha, all you need is to make a payment of a booking fee with only 200,000 shillings and pay the rest in manageable instalments. The project is simply described as a collection of precious stones, all of them available for your taking.

