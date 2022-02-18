The Village Shenanigans With My Family-Bob Mwiti

Village life is full of life! Apart from the constant gossips and many announced visits, which make life in the villages sweeter and even more golden, the amount of satisfaction that comes with playing around with goats, cows, chickens, monkeys, and even the trees while searching for fruits, is unfathomable.

They say, ‘you never miss the water till the well runs dry.’ This adage usually becomes more meaningful when you get separated from your village for a long and thrust into totally different social-cultural societies like the US, whereby every man is for himself.

That could explain why I have always taken a flight back home time after another to immerse myself into the beauty of my village.

Last December, the experience in the village was undoubtedly like no other. The village shenanigans with my family are definitely something to watch!

