Back in the village, my academic imprints are in a small public school where my school journey started. This is the school that has always meant everything to me.

It is the institution that horned me to grow off my limits.

My name still appears on one of the walls engraved with the names of students who have posted exemplary performances in the history of the school over the years.

Isn’t that an incredible feat? I think that explains why I have always had an impregnable attachment with the school. I have always made it my duty to visit the school every time I am in Kenya to preach the gospel of truth to students about the possibilities of their dreams.

During my visit to Kenya in late 2021, I went to my former school and the underpinned video shows how the trip unfolded.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I've been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I've made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you're truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

VIDEO: A Trip Back To My Primary School By Bob Mwiti