VIDEO: My Primary School Teacher’s Appreciation Day By Bob Mwiti

Teachers are golden gems. They are the building blocks of our success right from the moment we enroll for school; from that time when some are even peeing or pooing on themselves.

Yet, they do a remarkable job selflessly, almost taking the roles of our parents.

For a long time, I have been disturbed by the feeling that in most cases, our teachers are never appreciated enough.

It’s a tragedy that many people easily forget those who played a critical role in their lives; maybe, it’s the nature and weakness of humans! Personally, I had always felt indebted to going back to my village school where my academic journey started, and saying thank you to those who helped carve my path.

That feeling would culminate into a trip back to my primary school for a teacher’s appreciation day.

The underpinned video says it all.

