2 Kenyans Smuggling Gold Valued At Ksh113 Million Arrested In Indian

Two Kenyan smugglers were on Monday, March 28, arrested at an Indian Airport while in the process of smuggling gold valued at Ksh113 million.

Reports by Indian news outlets indicated that the duo was nabbed upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The two, who had travelled from Nairobi via Bole International Airports in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, were found in possession of gold weighing 15.57kg and that was valued at Ksh113 million. The consignment had been concealed in specially made pockets.

“This is a new route. The involvement of Kenyan nationals in gold smuggling is not very common too,” stated an official who was part of the arrest team.

Upon interrogation, one of the suspects admitted that it was not the first time he had smuggled gold to the South Asian nation. He noted that he had done it four times before and that his co-accused was a first-timer.

Further investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

At the beginning of March, two other Kenyans were arrested by Indian security agencies after they were nabbed trying to sneak heroin valued at Ksh900 million (60 million Rupees) in one of the country’s airports.

The duo had been arrested shortly after arriving at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in the city of Ahmedabad.

The operation was led by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) which is the premier intelligence and enforcement agency of the Government of India on anti-smuggling matters.

On March 27, An Indian tycoon was also arrested at an airport after leaving Nairobi. The tycoon, Sanjay Radheylal Gupta, was wanted for fraud claims after hiding in Kenya for 10 years.

He was wanted in the country after being accused of defrauding a bank Ksh312 million and a Red Corner Notice, as well as a Non-Bailable warrant of a Special CBI Court, were issued against him.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

