Being Like An Eagle: Vision That Sees Far, Do Things Differently

Being Like An Eagle: Vision That Sees Far, Do Things Differently

We thank God for the dedication of the new offices and for the prayers by Bishop Phillips Katutu. Indeed prayers are a part of the culture at the Optiven Group and we have seen the favor of God.

It reminded me of eagles that symbolize freedom, power and the will to be all you can be. It’s eagles that have vision that see’s far because of the great eye sight. Eagles do things differently and also see five different colors which are opportunities. Thus be relevant and establish opportunities where you are.

Lessons I recommend from eagles.

Eagles are at the top of their food chain as they hunt and feed on other animals.

Did you know that no animals eat eagles?

And neither do eagles eat carcasses. Be the top.

Eagles fly alone or with their own kind.

Associate yourself with people that will take you to the next level.

Get people who can help you grow. Not everyone shares your vision. Be careful with what you share. Naysayers will sap your energy.

Finally, there are a few things that must be done.

Move from your comfort zone.

Eagles work on their targets.

Move from the normal.

Experience rebirth by death of the old just like the eagle.

Success will not happen without sacrifice and hard work. End toxic relationships, end laggardness and populate your thoughts with positivity.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 300 300

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Being Like An Eagle: Vision That Sees Far, Do Things Differently