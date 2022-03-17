Boost for DP William Ruto as Miguna Miguna Endorses His Presidential Bid

Kenyan-Born Canadia Lawyer Miguna Miguna has officially endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Speaking during an interview on Lookup TV on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Miguna declared support for the second in command ahead of the August 9 general elections.

The controversial barrister recounted how the Jubilee government has treated him since 2018, noting that ODM leader Raila Odinga whom he supported has remained silent on the matter.

“There is no way I can support Raila. What they were saying is that even if I am not supporting Raila, I should endorse Ruto. Well, today on a national TV, I 100 percent endorse William Ruto,” said the lawyer.

Miguna called upon members of the public to reject Odinga’s presidency, terming it as tyranny, since the former premier joined hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Without apology, I do hereby say that I Miguna Miguna declare that Kenyans who are committed to freedom and rule of law should vote for Ruto on August 9. I am asking all Kenyans to support him to put to an end this cycle of dynastic tyranny,” he said.

Since his deportation to Canada in 2018, and the continued frustration by the government over his return, Miguna has been a harsh critic of Odinga and President Kenyatta.

Following the conclusion of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, March 15, Miguna came out to echo the deputy president’s sentiments during the convention.

“We will not surrender to tyranny. We will not bow to anyone. We will not worship anyone. Kenya does not belong to anyone. Kenya belongs to all of us. We will liberate Kenya. Wonderful to see William Ruto and his team echo my message since 1987. Bravo,” the lawyer tweeted.

A week ago while in the United Kingdom (UK) Ruto pledged to ensure Miguna is back in the Country if elected the fifth president, to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

