Kenyan filmmaker Voline Ogutu Wins Ksh11.4 Million In Netflix Competition

A Kenyan filmmaker Voline Ogutu has been named among six winners set to produce African content for streaming giant, Netflix.

The six finalists, who participated in a competition dubbed African Folktales, Reimagined, were unveiled by the streaming service on Tuesday, March 15.

The competition was organised by Netflix in association with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Each winner is, therefore, eligible for Ksh11.4 million (US$100,000) divided into Ksh2.8 million initial pay followed by Ksh8.6 million (US$75,000).

The programme seeks to boost the production of content coming out of the African continent and will include short films.

The creators will receive mentorship from Netflix-appointed supervising producers and industry leaders. They will be tasked with showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

They will also be released in multiple African languages.

Ogutu, who has been crowned a winner due to her short film titled Anyango and the Ogre, was honoured alongside Mohamed Echkouna from Mauritania and Walter Mzengi from Tanzania.

Others were Korede Azeez from Nigeria, Loukman Alifrom Uganda and Gcobisa Yako from South Africa.

Some of the prolific African filmmakers selected to offer guidance to the new crop of storytellers are Femi Odugbemi, Jenna Bass, Leila Djansi, Pape Boye, Bongiwe Selane and Tosh Gitonga.

The anthology series is set for premiere on the platform later this year.

Other Kenyans who participated in the competition that was launched in October 2021 were Noni Ireri and Oprah Oyugi.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

