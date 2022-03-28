Kenyan Woman Irene Wairimu Gakwa Missing In campbell, Wyoming

The Gillette Police Department In campbell County, Wyoming is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing Kenyan woman Irene Wairimu Gakwa.

The 32 years old Irene Wairimu Gakwa was last seen in the Gillette area on 4th March, 2022. The Gillette Police Department missing report discribe her a black female approximatly 5’1″ 89 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The report also says that her phone was not currenly pinging to the network.

Anyone who have seen Irene or have any information as to her whereabouts is requested to contact the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155 or email the information to [email protected]

Irene Wairimu is among many Kenyans who have been reported as missing in the last few years. In October 2020, a young Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi was reported to be missing in Lawrence Massachusetts, he was later found safe and sound.

Also in October 2020, a 15 years old boy Ike Ngatia was reported missing in Riverside, California. He was later found safe and sound.

In July 2020, Olga Ooro went missing from her home in downtown Washington D.C. The boyfriend Darnell Sterling, 55, of Southeast D.C was later charged with the killing of Olga. She was never found and is assumed dead.

By Isaac Kariuki

