Polls: Raila leads Ruto in Nairobi, UDA Party More Popular in Murang’a

Raila Odinga will likely bag the most votes in Nairobi and Busia counties if elections are held today. But Deputy President William Ruto leads in Murang’a according to a report by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) whose findings were released on Thursday at a Nairobi hotel.

Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) political outfit boasts a 41% popularity rating in the capital, followed by Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) with a 30%.

A looming partnership between ODM and Azimio will further improve Odinga’s popularity in Nairobi as per the findings.

Meanwhile, Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred gubernatorial candidate with 23% while Tim Wanyonyi, the Westlands MP, has 14%.

Sakaja is the outgoing Senator. Incumbent Anne Kananu has 7% of the votes while newcomer Richard Ngatia is at 6%.

Mike Sonko, despite fighting corruption scandals and being banned from visiting the USA has a 5% rating. while Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was voted for by 4% of Nairobi residents.

By Wangu Kanuri

Source:https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

