DP Ruto’s UDA Party To Open Diaspora Office in Seattle USA

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to open a diaspora office in the United States of America.

In a poster seen by PD Digital, the chief guest during the grand opening of the USA office will be Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata.

- Advertisement -

“I am greatly honoured to be Chief Guest for the official launch of UDA Diaspora Office in Seattle USA Washington state 1648 310th Street Federal Way Washington 98003 6pm 18th June 2021. All are invited,” Kangata posted on his official Twitter account.

The UDA party is associated with the Deputy President William Ruto.

The opening of the diaspora office comes barely two months after DP Ruto held a virtual meeting with Kenyans in the diaspora.

The DP sold his agenda ahead of 2022 elections in the virtual conversation with more than 50 diasporans.

Ruto said the government recognises the critical and huge contribution that Kenyans in the Diaspora make in the development of Kenya.

“On this account, we have begun a clear, inclusive and structured engagement with them to concretise and prosecute our broad and solid plans that will make Kenya a better and fairer country for everyone,” he said.

He added: “We will open a platform for everyone in the diaspora to join the conversation.”

By Evans Maritim

Source-https://www.pd.co.ke/

DP Ruto’s UDA Party To Open Diaspora Office in Seattle USA