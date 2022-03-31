Story of Kenyan Diaspora Francis Otieno who Owns Swahili Radio Station in USA

A Kenyan Diaspora Francis Odhiambo Otieno, a US-based Kenyan artist sought to be a game-changer in society by helping out the needy.

Odhiambo, who goes by the moniker, Msanii Foreman, is a renowned music artist whose music catalog consists of songs such as Africa, Cherie and Ufisadi (Corruption).

Aside from his career in music, Odhiambo also ventured deep into charitable programs that focus on helping people from humble background. This was fulfilled after he flew to the US to seek greener pastures.

Further, his call to champion for change led him to seek an audience that can rally behind him in the cause- which birthed the idea of Arizona Swahili radio.

Founded on May 15, 2021, the station rose up to become one of the most talked-about stations within the state of Arizona. The idea behind the station was brought about by the need to promote the Kenyan culture abroad.

“We are the Home to the most popular radio talk shows in Arizona, USA according to audience share. At Arizona Swahili Radio we plan our programming to connect with our audiences.” reads from the site.

The station currently has three shows; Cheza Kikwetu, Saturday Biz and Sunday skull edition.

Cheza Kikwetu is a programme that plays vernacular music from all the 42 communities in Kenya. Saturday Biz helps people become better investors by giving them financial tips.

“Our job is not to tell you what to think, but to teach you how to think about the market like a pro.” reads an excerpt from the site.

Sunday Skull edition, on the other hand, is a gospel show that helps the audience in their spiritual walk with God.

Further, Odhiambo also hosts an annual Gospel Music Award dubbed BY2C (Bring Youth 2 Christ) that aims at promoting, exposing the Gospel talent in Arizona.

The multi-talented artist is also involved in charitable projects such as provisions of sanitary towels, medical care, water and education.

“There is just something special about being home in Kenya. I feel excited with my team on the array of fulfilling charity causes we’ll be carrying out in Kenya.”

“Music has always had a special place in my heart, and when you’re able to share it with others, especially those who need it and can appreciate it the most, it assures me my music is 100 times more powerful,” he stated during a recent interview with the Standard.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

