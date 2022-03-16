Uhuru ro be foreign envoy or advisor in Raila Azimio Government

ODM leader Raila Odinga has revealed the role President Uhuru Kenyatta will play in his government if elected Head of State during the August 9, 2022, General Elections.

The former premier who is on a tour in the United Kingdom made the revelation during an interview with BBC on Tuesday, March 15.

Odinga described President Kenyatta as an experienced leader, noting that he has the ability to play various roles which include foreign envoy or advisor.

“He will be an advisor just as I have been in his government. He can advice us on matters of the economy and can also take up foreign diplomacy and other envoy duties like I did with African Union (AU). There are many roles President Kenyatta can undertake after he retires,” Odinga said.

The former premier assured that his government will carry on with and complete state projects initiated by the Jubilee government.

He lauded President Kenyatta’s development record, stating that his government will expand on the road network in the country, increase access to clean water, expand power access across the country and improve access to healthcare.

Odinga reiterated that he is not a project of the government, and neither is the Head of State his project, as widely claimed by his political opponents.

