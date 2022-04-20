Court Action on Kenyan Prison Cleaner with Ksh257 Million and Seven Cars

Court Action on Kenyan Prison Cleaner with Ksh257 Million and Seven Cars

The Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court has frozen accounts and seized properties belonging to a prison cleaner accused of illegally acquiring Ksh257 million in wealth.

Justice Esther Maina gave the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the go ahead to seize the employee’s properties as investigations into his alleged involvement in corruption-related vices continue.

Part of the properties set for seizure include three houses worth Ksh57 million and seven vehicles valued at Ksh32 million.

“Preliminary investigations have also established that the sum aforesaid was embezzled through fictitious contracts for the supply of food and rations to the State Department of Corrections, which goods were never supplied,” EACC stated in its court papers.

The anti-graft body sought to find out how the prison cleaner, whose salary was capped at Ksh20,000 per month, could afford luxury cars worth Ksh32 million as well as multimillion properties.

It is reported that the vehicles were purchased between May and November 2017. Further, court documents revealed that the employee received the Ksh257 million cash through seven companies registered between 2012 and 2016. The companies listed the businessman as the sole proprietor.

According to investigator Diana Kenduiwa, the properties were purchased and registered in the names of third parties.

“The seven enterprises were the conduits for embezzlement/fraudulent acquisition of Ksh257 million from the State Department.”

“The properties so purchased constitute proceeds of corrupt conduct or corruption, which EACC is mandated to seek recovery of,” EACC told the court.

The investigator urged the court to allow the EACC to seize the properties, noting that the employee would transfer the assets as a precautionary measure.

Justice Maina, while granting the order, noted that the investigations should be finalised in the next six months. The case will be mentioned on October 25.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Court Action on Kenyan Prison Cleaner with Ksh257 Million and Seven Cars