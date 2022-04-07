Governor Alfred Mutua Changes Tune, Heaps Praise on DP Ruto

After months of disparaging deputy president William Ruto and calling him all sorts of names, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is seemingly warming up to embracing the DP.

This was evident on Thursday morning in an interview with Citizen TV where he appeared to shake off his perennial attacks at the DP and instead chose to speak well of him.

According to the Machakos governor, the DP is a smart politician and that is why many people have a problem with him.

He argued that the DP’s wit and hard-working nature rattle many adding the second in command has been able to hustle his way to the top.

“The problem that many people have with William Ruto – and truth be told, William Ruto, ukweli usemwe, is a brilliant man, like him or not: He is smart; he is hard-working; he is self-made; he knows how to push and get his way; he is very hardworking, he is a nice guy,” Mutua said.

This came even as the Governor showed signs of quitting the Azimio La Umoja faction over what he termed ios lack of inclusivity among party members in the making of key decisions.

The Governor led key officials of 8 parties that met on Wednesday in airing out their frustrations in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

In the same TV interview, Mutua revealed that he had an option of joining the Kenya Kwanza alliance and even said he had missed a call from the DP in the morning.

“We still have time. There is the option of joining Kenya Kwanza. I saw a missed call this morning from DP Ruto. His people have been calling me for weeks. It is not that we are lost for options. What we want is to be treated with respect because we are doing this for Raila Odinga. We will not agree to be tricked,” Mutua said.

The entry of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to the Azimio la Umoja seemed to have caused jitters among a section of leaders including Mutua who appears not to see eye to eye with the Wiper leader.

The two leaders have e been wrestling for the control of the Ukambani region that has for years been gravitating towards Kalonzo’s side.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Governor Mutua Reveals Details of Ruto’s Phone Call After Threatening to Quit Azimio

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was among the officials of 8 parties that on Wednesday warned they will quit the Azimio One Kenya Alliance if their grievances are not listened to.

The Governor and his group which christened itself as the Mwanzo Mpya caucus lamented over being sidelined in the making of Key party decisions and being forced to sign coalition documents yet they have not seen it.

Appearing on Citizen Tv on Thursday Morning, Governor Mutua did not rule out the possibility of Kenya Kwanza led by deputy president William Ruto in the event things don’t change in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

He went on to reveal he found a missed phone call from Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday morning.

He claimed he has been receiving calls from Ruto allies and said he will be forced to move in the other direction if they are not respected.

“We still have time. There is the option of joining Kenya Kwanza. I saw a missed call this morning from DP Ruto. His people have been calling me for weeks. It is not that we are lost for options. What we want is to be treated with respect because we are doing this for Raila Odinga. We will not agree to be tricked,” Mutua said.

On Wednesday, key officials of the 8 parties raised concerns over the lack of inclusivity and consultations in making key decisions in the coalition.

Among the issues raised by the group is the feeling that the Azimio leadership is made up of three parties including Jubilee, ODM and Wiper leaving out other members who the group say founded the coalition.

The group has also lamented over being sidelined in the making of the coalition document, so much so that they have not seen the document yet they are being pushed to sign.

“Coalitions agreement documents have not been shown to us and yet they are insisting that we should sign. We will not agree to this,” Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who read their joint statement said.

The group also expressed reservation on alleged planned zoning saying they will not be a party to it.

The eight parties that Mutua said raised the grievances include MCC, Muungano, Kenya Reform Party, CCU, DAP-K, PPT, NARC, and Maendeleo Democratic Party.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Governor Alfred Mutua Changes Tune, Heaps Praise on DP Ruto