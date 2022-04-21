For Sharon Kirwa, joining the Kenya Airlift Program not only availed her a golden opportunity to board a flight to the land of many possibilities, but also provided a stable ground for what she has always been passionate about while growing up.

Since childhood, Sharon has seen many struggles back home where the penchant to take the mantle of uplifting her people soared. When the program held a luncheon and a farewell party at Safari Park hotel to celebrate its record-breaking batch of more than 30 students leaving for the United States of America to pursue various master’s degree programs, Sharon was all fired with enthusiasm narrating her story. With a grin on her face, her story is quite inspirational and a MUST WATCH.

I Want To Help My People Back Home – Sharon Kirwa