Kalonzo Musyoka says Being Raila Odinga’s Running Mate in an obvious

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted at being the running mate for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi, the former Vice President said that being Raila’s running mate was obvious.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” Kalonzo answered when asked about Raila’s running mate position.

The Wiper boss has been insisting on being the running mate to the former Prime Minister ahead of the August polls.

Before joining Raila’s Azimio, Kalonzo stood his ground issuing strong demands before later agreeing to join hands for the third time with the ODM leader.

Last month, the former Vice President maintained that he would only give up on the running mate position if his party was to be handed a third of the government.

The running mate position has been a hard nut to crack for Raila with reports suggesting that he may pick a candidate from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Some of the influential politicians from the region that were poised to take the position include Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Kalonzo has declared his support for Raila after earlier saying that it could be foolish for him to support the ODM leader again.

“Since declaring my support, I have been peaceful. From that day, the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya is Raila,” Kalonzo remarked at a rally in Turkana.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

