Kenyan Girl Shannah Manjeru Picked By Disney to Host Kids Show

Disney has picked Kenyan teenager, Shannah Manjeru, to host a global show that is being produced in collaboration with National Geographic Kids Africa.

Manjeru will be hosting the show by Walt Disney Company, Wildlife Direct, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Department of State have announced that production has commenced on the National Geographic Kids Africa educational entertainment series.

She will be joined by Mysha Hodson, Marita Lucas, Railey Mwai and Adarsh Nagda, who will serve as studio and Nairobi-based co-hosts for the show.

National Geographic Kids Africa is a collaborative effort to celebrate the environment and raise awareness of conservation and associated issues through a factual entertainment programme for children.

The series will air across Africa on both National Geographic Wild and Disney Channel late in 2022 with engaging digital extensions on social media platforms that will allow viewers to further explore topics addressed in the series.

The project aims to inspire and promote positive behaviours among its audiences to protect the world in which they live, through engendering a deeper understanding of their environments.

According to a statement, the show will be a 26-part television series shot primarily in East Africa with additional filming in West and Southern Africa.

The series will be produced by The Walt Disney Company with White Rhino Films as the production partner. White Rhino Films is a youthful, creative and vibrant production company based in Kenya with a passion for crafting quality and engaging stories.

Wildlife Direct will collaborate on research and creative approaches for the series as well spearhead associated community outreach projects across East Africa.

The show aims at encouraging learners from 200 schools to make a lasting impact on the conservation of species-rich landscapes.

“By investing in knowledge and skills, through tools such as conservation hubs, educational resources, bespoke educator training, professional exchanges and more, the outreach program aims to develop a passionate community of young explorers with the fascination and desire to protect their continent and their world,” the statement read.

Top Hollywood producers picked on Manjeru after she auditioned for a role in a film on the life of the iconic musician Aretha Franklin.

By MUMBI MUTUKO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

