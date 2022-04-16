Kenyan YouTuber Big Man Stevo to marry triplets in a mass wedding

Kenyan YouTuber Big Man Stevo of the famous Comrades Flavour channel has revealed that he will do a mass wedding when it’s time for him to marry the triplets he is dating.

In an interview with Citizen Digital, Stevo who have been making headlines for dating triplets (Evelyn Wanjiru, Mary Muthoni and Catherine Wanjiru) – confessed that he is a polygamous man and that’s why he opted to start a relationship with the three sisters (triplets).

“I’m a faithful generous man and everything about me comes big, even blessings; that why they call me big man Stevo. I tend to believe that my love was not meant for one girl and natural I was born a polygamous person and that everyone knows. I’m always honest and faithful and my exes before have been living because I tell them that I want to add one more, I don’t want to cheat, I want to add and coincidentally blessing just came my way when I wanted them,” Stevo said.

He also mentioned that they have been together for two months and he is optimistic that the relationship will mature into a one big family.

“Its barely two months and we are living a day at a time. We learn from one another; we are taking our time… I kiss and I don’t tell so expect surprises because I don’t like exposing my family so much,” he added.