Panic Not: Panic multiplies confusion and introduces more problems

When a crowd of people senses or learns of an attack, they suddenly panic and start moving towards an assumed safer location without a second thought. This automatic impulse could mostly result in a stampede since everyone is focused on their safety first. At the end of it all, more damage is caused by the stampede than the actual occurrence that resulted in it. Panic multiplies confusion and introduces more problems.

The same happens when we allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by circumstances. When nothing seems to be working and time is running out, the panic mode easily gets activated. You immediately remember 101 more undone things or undelivered results. Negativity starts hopping from the left to the right brain, trying to do everything at the same time. Ultimately, frustration sets in because no solution seems forthcoming.

Panic shuts down the mind. It is the mother of frustration. Instead of allowing yourself to be carried away by your situations and the negative energies they carry along, RELAX and calm down. In calmness comes clarity of mind, and possible solutions. Fear and panic only breed confusion, which easily kills purposefulness and objectivity. What you allow you at last accept, and the mind is good at processing and delivering whatever we allow in. If you allow fear and panic to drive you, you nurture confusion and it becomes a norm.

It could be your business, ideas, or goals that don’t seem to happen the way you intend them to. Your dreams could show no sign of coming true. Maybe you have concluded that nothing literally works for you, and the fear of failure is renting a room in your head. Panic not, relax. Be aware and conscious of what’s causing your turmoil, then calm down and remind yourself that you can overcome. Your desires will come true. Let ideas and a world of possibilities open through your mind. Replace panic with tranquility. Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

