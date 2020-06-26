Africa is the Guinea Pig for un-proven and Dangerous Covid-19 Vaccine

There is no question that Europeans have historically disqualified Africans as non-human. In 1837 G.W.F. Hegel a European philosopher classified Africans as incapable of reason or even the ability to have consciousness of thought: in other words, Africans have no human brain. (G.W.F. Hegel, The Philosophy of History (1837/40) (Published after his death in 1830, and based on Lectures, he gave in 1822, 1828, and 1830.)

If you think the Europeans have changed their minds about Africans, think again. According to news reports reported in Yahoo News, the university of Oxford is now in Africa to try whether Covid-19 is safe for white Europeans to use. Kenya is one of the countries they are heading to after starting the project on black Africans in South Africa. https://www.yahoo.com/news/first-vaccinations-begin-africa-covid-134858774.html

