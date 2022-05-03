3 Kenyans Join coveted Nat Geo’s Exclusive Society Wayfinder Award

Three Kenyans have joined an exclusive society run by National Geographic, a global media outlet. In a statement shared by the media outlet on Tuesday, May 24, the three, Resson Kantai Duff, Gibbs Kuguru and Ariam Mogos, were also named among 15 recipients of the coveted 2022 Wayfinder Award.

- Advertisement -

Previously known as the Emerging Explorer Award, the award recognises individuals exploring the environment through new-age techniques.

They are projected to be the next generation of influential leaders, communicators, and innovators. “Recipients of the 2022 Wayfinder Award are engaged in groundbreaking work that challenges the most entrenched stereotypes in the animal kingdom, focuses on inclusive and community-based conservation, blends social justice with ecological scientific research, and promotes racial literacy in education.

“These incredible individuals use new technology, research, photography, and impactful storytelling among other techniques to advocate for and protect the wonder of our world,” read the Nat Geo statement in part.

Duff was recognised for her dedication to helping people and lions coexist in northern Kenya. She is the deputy director of Ewaso Lions.

Besides, the Oxford University alumni also serve on the board of the Conservation Alliance of Kenya.

Kuguru, on the other hand, joined the society for ‘using his genetic research to better understand the unique DNA elements that shape the populations of sharks in the blue wilds of the world.’ He moved from the Coast of South Africa to Kenya.

Ariam Mogos made it to the list for his prowess in investigating ways technology can foster playful learning experiences that bridge communities and cultures.

The society was founded in 1988 as a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world.

In the period, it has provided over 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

3 Kenyans Join coveted Nat Geo’s Exclusive Society Wayfinder Award