Montana Story is a powerfully dramatic tale of reconciliation. The narrative moves at a deliberative pace that feels meandering at times. The filmmakers use these intermittent lulls to gorge the audience on a picturesque setting. Montana’s snow-capped mountains, its inclement weather, and Native people provide a rich backdrop to heavy themes.

A noticeable fault centers on a supporting character that serves as a plot tool for simple exposition. Montana Story could have been more impactful if the leads were directly confrontational about their significant issues.

Owen Teague stars as Cal, a reserved young man returning to his family’s Montana ranch for a somber duty. His nearly brain-dead father lies at their home in hospice care.

Kenyan-American actor Ace (Gilbert Owuor), a Kenyan nurse, has been hired for death’s transition. Valentina (Kimberly Guerrero), a long-term ranch employee, and her son, Joey (Asivak Koostachin), help as much as possible.

The ranch has been foreclosed by the bank. It needs to be sold to pay medical bills and outstanding debt. Below is the official Trailer:

Kenyan-American Actor Gilbert Owuor Featured in Montana Story Movie