Jowie’s ex-lover, Eleanor Musangi is the beauty who will be representing Kenya at the prestigious Miss Global international pageant.

The much-anticipated event will be held in Bali beginning today, Tuesday 31st May to Saturday 11th June.

The beauty queen who was holding the Kenyan flag posted a number of photos on her socials moments before she took off for the event.

An excited Musangi described the opportunity as a dream come true and promised to make her motherland proud.

“Destination @missglobalofficialBelieve in the beauty of your dreams, because dreams do come true To my motherland Kenya, am so proud as your daughter to be flying your flag with honor Whatever May come,” Musangi’s post read in part.

She added,

“Am going to represent you well and your name will be spoken afar by many and in different languages Thankyou to God, myself and the amazing team, and everyone who held my hand throughout this moment I love you all.”

Eleanor would also share a cute video of herself wearing a crown, perhaps preparing for that big win that has been slipping off our hands for years.

This year’s beauty pageant will be the 9th time the event has been held with the first of its kind dating back to 2013. The first edition was held in the USA with Canada’s Emily Kiss becoming the inaugural winner.

Czech Republic’s Karolína Kokešová is the last Miss Global winner after clinching the crown back in 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time the beauty pageant is being held in Indonesia. All the best Eleanor! Kenya is behind you!

By BRIAN NDUNG’U

Kenyan Eleanor Musangi to represent Kenya at Miss Global beauty pagean