5 Key Ministries Given to Kalonzo Musyoka in New Deal to Re-Join Azimio

The Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka had a virtual meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday. Kalonzo’s re-entry to the Azimio La Umoja coalition is imminent.

A report by NTV indicates that the Wiper leader has managed to bag five ministerial positions in addition to that of the Chief Minister position accorded to him if the Azimio coalition form government.

The report indicates the Wiper leader had a virtual meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday during which the deal was sealed.

In the deal, Kalonzo is said to have secured Energy, tourism, water, and health ministries.

The Wiper leader is also said to have secured the foreign ministry CS position in which he will also serve as the chief cabinet secretary.

His call to be handed the infrastructure ministry was, however, denied.

All of these will possible if the Azimio coalition wins the August 9 elections.

The deal was sealed on Monday after Uhuru met with Sierre Leone’s president and before Raila jetted to Rabai for MP William Kamoti’s burial.

During the burial, Raila passed a condolences message to Uhuru, and Kalonzo, tellingly indicating that a deal had somewhat reached a convincing end.

The developments come even as the Wiper leader has secured a date with IEBC for clearance as a presidential candidate.

Kalonzo has been under pressure to return to Azimio and exhaust all the options available.

His party is on record urging him to shelve his ambitions and negotiate with Raila for a deal.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

