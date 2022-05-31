Death Announcement Of Kelvin Ngige of Kennesaw, Georgia

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Kelvin Ngige of Kennesaw district (K3) after a long illness, on Tuesday May 31st at Kennestone Hospital.

He was son to Mr and Mrs Ngige . Husband to Faith Kamau of Kennesaw district (K2) , father to Ruby and Justin. He was a brother to Carol and Stella.

Family and friends are meeting today Tuesday May 31st @ 7pm at their residence: 89 Hollie Lane, Dallas GA 30132

There will be prayers on Wednesday June 1st and Friday June3rd at KACC from 7pm to 9pm.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday June 5th after the 11am service .

Please uplift the family in prayers and financial support.

Financial support can be Channeled to:

Cash App – 404.514.6929 ($FaithKamau)

Zelle – 404.514.6929

Contacts:

Faith Kamau: 404.514.6929

DC Catherine Maina: 404.838.0350

Rev Naomi Karanja: 404.384.4430

Ezekiel Manyara: 678.525.0898

Wilson Kimani: 678.558.3721

More details to follow.

