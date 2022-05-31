Death Announcement Of Kelvin Ngige of Kennesaw, Georgia

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Death Announcement Of Kelvin Ngige of Kennesaw, Georgia
Death Announcement Of Kelvin Ngige of Kennesaw, Georgia

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Kelvin Ngige of Kennesaw district (K3) after a long illness, on Tuesday May 31st at Kennestone Hospital.

- Advertisement -

He was son to Mr and Mrs Ngige . Husband to Faith Kamau of Kennesaw district (K2) , father to Ruby and Justin. He was a brother to Carol and Stella.

Family and friends are meeting today Tuesday May 31st @ 7pm at their residence: 89 Hollie Lane, Dallas GA 30132

There will be prayers on Wednesday June 1st and Friday June3rd at KACC from 7pm to 9pm.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday June 5th after the 11am service .

Please uplift the family in prayers and financial support.
Financial support can be Channeled to:
Cash App – 404.514.6929 ($FaithKamau)
Zelle – 404.514.6929

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement Of Swaleh Wesonga Waziri Of London

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Duncan Lee Njeru of United Kingdom…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Mama Aider Wambua Of Wake Forest NC

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Eva Kanja Of Smyrna,Geargia

Contacts:
Faith Kamau: 404.514.6929
DC Catherine Maina: 404.838.0350
Rev Naomi Karanja: 404.384.4430
Ezekiel Manyara: 678.525.0898
Wilson Kimani: 678.558.3721

More details to follow.

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Death Announcement Of Kelvin Ngige of Kennesaw, Georgia

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: