Nominated MP David Ole Sankok’s son has shot himself dead with his father’s gun at their home in Ewaso Nyiro in Narok county. He was a secondary school student at Kericho High School.

DCI officers visited the scene after the incident to collect forensic evidence to start investigations.

Narok CCIO Mwenda Thaiba confirmed the shooting incident.

“From the preliminary investigation, we have established that the boy was meant to go back to school last week but he didn’t.

He spent the money that was meant for shopping and returned home,” Thaiba said.

The body was yet to be retrieved from the home at the time of going to press. The father was not home when the firstborn son shot himself and it’s not clear how he accessed the firearm that should have been properly secured.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenyan MP David Sankok’s Son Shoots Himself Dead with Father’s Gun