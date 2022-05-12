President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto met on Thursday, May 12, at State House Nairobi during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Head of State.

- Advertisement -

Deputy President Ruto was among those invited to attend the cabinet meeting. In the photos shared by State House, DP Ruto was spotted seated next to President Kenyatta.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta is today, at State House, Nairobi, chairing a full Cabinet Meeting during which several matters of national and international importance will be discussed,” a tweet by State House read.

The Head of State and his deputy Ruto have not been seeing eye to eye. The two have exchanged words in public with counter accusations.

In a recent spat, Kenyatta hit out at his deputy telling him to resign so that he can find someone who was willing to help him with solutions.

“Why didn’t you then resign and leave me to search for a person who could help me?

“Badala ya kuja kunisaidia wewe uko kwa soko na matusi, na wewe unajiita kiongozi. Ati wewe ndio namba ngapi katika Nchi ya Kenya. Namshukuru yule mzee ata kama alikua na mambo yake alikuja kunisaidia,” Kenyatta said.

In a rejoinder, the DP told the President, “Sorry, my Boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities & ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably. They bangled our BIG4, killed our party & wasted your 2ND term. Wao ni bure kabisa. Boss, I’m available. Just a PHONE call away. Sadly the last cabinet was 2yrs ago,” DP Ruto said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Uhuru and DP Ruto Meet at State House During Cabinet Meeting