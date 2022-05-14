Tense Moment: Kabogo, Others Held up in Closed Door Meeting With Ruto

Tense Moment: Kabogo, Others Held up in Closed Door Meeting With Ruto

Anxiety has risen among Kenyans even as they continue to wait for Deputy President William Ruto to name his running mate.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, Ruto was expected to announce his deputy at exactly 1 pm on Saturday after keeping Kenyans waiting from 10 am in the morning. However, the DP is yet to step out of his Karen office and make the much-awaited announcement.

It is reported that Ruto, in the company of former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and other key leaders from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance are still held up in a closed-door meeting inside Ruto’s Karen office.

Journalists who had camped outside Ruto’s official residence from 10 am are yet to be allowed in.

It is reported that the search for Ruto’s running mate has now narrowed down to two key aspirants from the initial list of six.

The two fronted aspirants are Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. Ruto is expected to pick one of them as his deputy.

Already, leaders allied to UDA and Mathira MP Gachagua have camped at a Karatina hotel, in Mathira constituency awaiting the official unveiling of William Ruto’s running mate.

The leaders have said they will hold a procession in Karatina town if MP Gachagua lands the slot

Ruto was expected in Narok to attend the burial of nominated MP David Sankok’s son Hillary Memusi on Saturday afternoon.

However, a number of his allies led by Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, who were earlier in Karen, have arrived in Narok to represent the DP.

By Chumba K

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Tense Moment: Kabogo, Others Held up in Closed Door Meeting With Ruto