VIDEO: Chaos at Raila Rally in Mombasa, Mike Sonko Attacked



The event MC, pleaded with the group to cease the confrontations and allow the rally to continue peacefully.

Mike Sonko decided to leave the rally after the crowd turned against him. He had earlier stated that he will be present at the Azimio rally since his party Wiper, is backing Raila Odinga.

Narc Charity Ngilu did not hold back in condemning Sonko while she addressed the rally.

The Kitui Governor stated that the Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful was in the wrong for allowing his convoy to drive in the middle of the field where people were sitting.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho also had words for Sonko who had criticized him after the National government moved the port to Naivasha.

By MUMBI MUTUKO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

