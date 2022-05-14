VIDEO: Chaos at Raila Rally in Mombasa, Mike Sonko Attacked

By Diaspora Messenger
VIDEO: Chaos at Raila Rally in Mombasa, Mike Sonko Attacked

Chaos rocked Azimio One Kenya presidential aspirant, Raila Odinga, in Mkomani, Mombasa after rowdy youths attacked former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s convoy.

Sonko was attacked while making his way to the venue, just hours after announcing that he would join the outgoing Mombasa governor, Hassan Ali Joho, and Mvita Member of Parliament, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, at the event.

Police were forced to fire in the air to disperse the rowdy youth who expressed their agitation at Mike Sonko’s decision to join the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

