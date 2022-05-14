VIDEO: Chaos at Raila Rally in Mombasa, Mike Sonko Attacked
Chaos rocked Azimio One Kenya presidential aspirant, Raila Odinga, in Mkomani, Mombasa after rowdy youths attacked former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s convoy.
Sonko was attacked while making his way to the venue, just hours after announcing that he would join the outgoing Mombasa governor, Hassan Ali Joho, and Mvita Member of Parliament, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, at the event.
Police were forced to fire in the air to disperse the rowdy youth who expressed their agitation at Mike Sonko’s decision to join the Mombasa gubernatorial race.
The event MC, pleaded with the group to cease the confrontations and allow the rally to continue peacefully.
Mike Sonko decided to leave the rally after the crowd turned against him. He had earlier stated that he will be present at the Azimio rally since his party Wiper, is backing Raila Odinga.
Narc Charity Ngilu did not hold back in condemning Sonko while she addressed the rally.
The Kitui Governor stated that the Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful was in the wrong for allowing his convoy to drive in the middle of the field where people were sitting.
Mombasa governor Hassan Joho also had words for Sonko who had criticized him after the National government moved the port to Naivasha.
