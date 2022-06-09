Confusion As Musalia Mudavadi Campaigns Against William Ruto’s UDA

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged the electorate in Vihiga County not to vote for UDA candidates. Speaking at a campaign rally said to have been held on Wednesday night, Mudavadi was recorded urging residents to vote for his ANC Candidates only.

The ANC leader explained to his locals that since Deputy President William Ruto’s County will vote for UDA candidates, they should also consider backing his aspirants for the various seats in the area.

He asked that if Ruto’s home County is determined to vote six-piece, why should Vihiga Residents fail to back his ANC aspirants?

“Si Sugoi mjumbe atakuwa wa UDA, si MCA atakuwa wa UDA, sasa mnaeza taka ati mimi nikuje hapa kwangu ati mjumbe ni wa chama kingine? Si lazima akuwe wa ANC?” he posed

Musalia has asked UDA aspirants in his backyard to go and vie in Sugoi pic.twitter.com/7hALBLwCUd — Vincent 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@VinceChepkwony) June 9, 2022

The ANC leader was speaking in the Maragoli dialect.

Mudavadi is facing an uphill task of delivering 70 percent of Western Kenya votes to Ruto’s vote basket in the August elections to stand a chance of getting 30 percent of the government share.

The agreement signed will also see Mudavadi become a chief cabinet secretary.

His Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula also has a similar responsibility.

He has been promised a national assembly speaker post.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

