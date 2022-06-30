Former Kenyan Diaspora Wanted in UK for Sexual Assult Extradited

Former Kenyan Diaspora Anthony Kamau aka Anthony Kinuthe aka Anthony Kinuthia Kamau, a Kenyan national wanted in the U.K has finally been extradited to answer for his crimes.

According to DCI, the Kenyan fugitive is wanted in the United Kingdom for sexual molestation of minors and has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom.

Kamau is wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors.

The pedophile is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11-year period from 2005.

He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act.

The suspect who has been on the run for two years fled to Kenya from the United Kingdom after he was granted bail.

However, detectives based at the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU) arrested him on June 17 and presented him before court, where the extradition orders were given.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

