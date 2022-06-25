Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory of Florence Mumbi of Lynnwood, WA

We are sad to announce the promotion to Glory of our beloved mom, friend, wife and sister to many, Florence Mumbi Mwangi also known as Mama Eddah or Mama Njeri of Lynnwood, WA. She went to be with the Lord the evening of June 16, 2022 at Swedish Hospital Edmonds after a long battle with Liver Cancer and Bile Duct Cancer.

*Florence was a long time resident of Seattle and leader at Joy Bringers Ministries International.

Florence was wife to Jackson Mwangi Maina, and loving mom to Eddah Njeri Mwangi, Gladys Wamuyu Macharia and Peter Macharia Njoroge, Grace Wamboi Mwangi, Charity Nyaguthie Mwangi and Grandmother to Reign Imani Wanjiru Mwangi.

We are requesting your prayers, compassion and financial support to give her a decent send off. Please direct your support to zelle and

Cashapp: Juliah W Nyaga 425 321 8434

Zelle: Jackson Maina

206 375 7124 or Zelle email [email protected]

Friends and family are meeting daily ,at 7pm for Fellowship and Prayers that are being held in their home.For those that are not able to join in person we shall share a zoom link tomorrow

Blessings to all as we continue to stand with this family at such a trying moment like this .

Home Address:

15510 26th Pl W, Lynnwood WA, 98087.

A burial date and more details will be announced at a later date.

