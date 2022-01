The family and friends of siblings Dr Anne Mungai and Mr. Paul Mwaura are gathering here to mourn and celebrate the long and well lived life of their mother Florence Wambui Njuguna who went to be with the Lord this morning. Join us in prayer and comfort for this family.

Anne’s cash app is $gabby2014 and her number is (516) 270-8096. Pauls Cashapp is $AngelaMwaura and his number is (516) 587-2782.

An online prayer meeting will be held later this week. A zoom link will be sent.

God bless you!

