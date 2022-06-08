Kenyan Woman Stuck in India Pleads for Help to Return Home

A Kenyan woman Anne Wanjiru Kariuki who is currently in India has emotionally cried in a video asking for help from good wishers to get her back home.

In the video that has now gone viral on various social media platforms, Wanjiru is seen crying as tears of despondency cascade down her ruddy visage. The woman who has been in the away from Kenya for a while now wants to be return home even without a passport as she claims that another Kenyan woman identified as Rosemary Wairimu confiscated her Passport to block her mobility.

Wanjiru further said that Wairimu aided her travel from Kenya to India but was unable to pay back the money, so Wairimu went ahead and forced her to sell her body to Indian men to help her raise the money to pay her.

Without a passport, she says she has found it hard to seek help from the embassy and wants anyone who knows how to go about it to intervene and salvage the situation.

With her children back in Kenya, Wairimu is demanding Ksh100,000 to release her passport, something she cannot deal with at the moment and wants to be home and take care of her children who are currently not getting any aid from her family members.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

