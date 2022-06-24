Martha Karua Meets Tik Toker Joe Nyokabi of ‘ Harroo Asimioo’ Viral Video

Martha Karua Meets Tik Toker Joe Nyokabi of ' Harroo Asimioo' Viral Video
Martha Karua Meets Tik Toker Joe Nyokabi of ‘ Harroo Asimioo’ Viral Video.PHOTO/COURTESY

Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua on Friday, June 24, met with the content creator behind the ‘haroo’ tiktok video which has gone viral.

In the viral video, the content creator, Joe Nyokabi, imitates Karua as she speaks during the Azimio campaigns across the country.

Nyokabi in the video makes fun of the way the Azimio running mate greets her audience using ‘halloo’ but with an accent of ‘haroo’, making it hilarious.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, renowned activist Boniface Mwangi shared a video of the content creator Nyokabi doing the skit with Karua after meeting the Azimio running mate.

In the video, could be heard repeatedly saying, “haroo… haroo… Asimio!” beside Karua as a section of Azimio supporters responded.

Activist Mwangi said that Nyokabi did not have a job and had rent arrears and had made the tiktok video hoping to get some views.

“As of this morning Nyokabi Joe didn’t have a job and had rent arrears. He says he did the harooo TikTok video hoping to get 10 views but to his surprise, it went viral,” Mwangi stated.

However, the activist said that Nyokabi’s life changed after meeting the Azimio presidential running mate.

“He didn’t get any pay but his friends thought he had “made it!” Today, his life changed thanks to Martha Karua,” Mwangi stated.

 

After meeting Nyokabi, Karua tweeted: “Harooooooo! It was a pleasure meeting Nyokabi Joe, a young creative who is from my home county of Kirinyaga. Thank you Joe for giving us much-needed laughter and reminding us that indeed Raila Odinga ni msarendo.

By  Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

