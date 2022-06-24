Omar Lali Responds to News of His Appointment by Wajackoyah

Omar Lali has said he is not aware of his supposed appointment as the Roots Party Coordinator of the Beach Boys Association.

In an interview with the Star on Friday, Lali said people on social media are fond of making fun using his name.

“I don’t mind what they say, to me, it is just a good thing. At first, there were reports that I had been appointed the chairperson of the men’s conference, but those were just social media reports,” he said.

However, Lali said if the reports of the appointment are true, he will have to weigh the options.

“First, they will need to call me. It has to be official. I will then sit down with my team to discuss what is there for me,” he said.

By the time the Star was catching up with Lali, he was heading to his daily money-making errands.

“I usually wake up at 2 pm. Right now I’m heading to my usual place of work,” he said.

There were reports that surfaced on social media claiming Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah had appointed Omar Lali as the party’s Coordinator of the Beach Boys Association.

The report claimed his role was to spur up the tourism economy, especially at the Coast region.

Another fake Twitter handle with Lali’s thanked Wajackoyah for the appointment.

“Thank you, Roots party Leader Prof George Wajackoyah for appointing me as the Coordinator of Beach Boys Association countrywide. I Omar Lali accept the role,” Omar said.

