Kenyan Nurse Mercy Wasike Promoted To Chief Nurse In A London Hospital

A Kenyan Diaspora nurse Mercy Wasike has been promoted to the rank of deputy chief nurse at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RHOH) NHS Trust.

In a statement, the hospital noted that Wasike officially assumed her new role in May and she is tasked with providing senior leadership at the specialist London trust in support of the chief nurse.

She rose to the position largely due to her experience working as a senior nurse at the hospital’s emergency department.

While accepting her appointment, Wasike noted that the new position validates her goal since she left Kenya to pursue greener pastures.

“I left home to explore an opportunity to use my gifts in service to humanity, this position validates that decision. I would like to acknowledge all those who have contributed to getting me this far on my nursing leadership journey.

“My family have an abiding belief in my ability and have been consistent with their support to me,” Wasike stated as per Nursing Times.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Kenya, the nurse enrolled at the University of Brighton where she acquired a Diploma. In 2003, she joined the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

In 2016, she joined Health Education England where she worked as a professional lead for community and primary care nursing.

She rose up the ranks to become an assistant director of nursing within Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust.

Louise Morton, who is the hospital’s chief nurse, hailed Wasike as a knowledgeable and experienced professional in the Industry.

“Mercy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to nursing at RNOH. Her professionalism, expertise and compassionate approach is an exemplar to her colleagues and makes her an amazing nurse leader. We welcome her and are very lucky, and proud, to have her,” Morton stated.

Wasike is also a fellow of the Higher Education Academy (UK).

According to NHS website, RNOH is the largest specialist orthopaedic hospital in the UK and is regarded as a leader in the field of orthopaedics both in the UK and around the world.

According to Newsweek Magazine, the facility is the ninth-best hospital in Orthopaedic treatments worldwide.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

