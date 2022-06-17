Moses Kuria And William Kabogo Pull Out Of UDA Campaign Rallies

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Wakenya Party and that of Gatundu South Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) have withdrawn from UDA-driven campaign rallies

Through a letter to William Ruto of UDA, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, the two parties in a joint letter, sought an audience with the three principles, claiming their candidates have been mistreated by UDA party leaders in the recent Kenya Kwanza rallies in Kiambu county.

In the Letter, Kabogo and Kuria complained to the two claiming a section of UDA leaders had been behind the recent mishaps experienced between UDA and their parties in Kiambu county.

In particular, the two accused ex-Thika MP Alice Nganga, claiming she warned UDA leaders (MCAs from Kiambu) against attending Moses Kuria’s Day Long Activation in Thika Town on Monday despite invitations.

The two also complained claiming Ruto had been calling UDA party leaders at his Karen Office to plan Kenya Kwanza rallies in Kiambu county, yet the two have not been invited.

“On Monday, June 13, 2022, a meeting of all UDA aspirants from Kiambu county was convened in Karen and chaired by HE Dr. William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua to plan for the Hustlers Express activation and a major rally in Nduberi on Saturday 18th June 2022. Neither of the Parties was invited to that planning meeting,” read part of the letter.

The letter claimed that during the Karen meeting, it was agreed that the primary objective of UDA leaders was to campaign for the party’s candidate Senator Kimani Wamatangi and that some money was given to MCAs to facilitate the same.

Kabogo and Kuria also pointed figures at Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, claiming he warned UDA MCAs against associating with Tujibebe Party Leader or Moses Kuria of Chama Cha Pesa.

The letter alleged that those who had associated with Kuria and Kabogo were reprimanded and warned by the party.

The two warned that they have decided to pull out of UDA party caravans across the country, CITING Wednesday’s scenario where William Kabogo was denied a microphone by Wamatangi in Kiambi leading to an ugly confrontation between the two.

Kuria and Kabogo said they will not join UDA caravans since they suspect such rallies are a set up to embarrass the two.

“Following the unfortunate incident of 15th June, the Tujibebe Wakenya and Chama Cha Kazi parties have decided to pull out of the UDA Caravans as they are clearly set up to embarrass other parties and demonize the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as a coalition,” added the statement.

The two also claimed that it is the same reason that The Service Party Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri had pulled out of UDA-organized rallies. They claimed Kiunjuri was embarrassed in a rally on 11th June 2022 in front of DP William Ruto.

By Chumba K

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

