Residents of Githingiri in Kiambu county are mourning the death of two sisters who perished in a hit and run accident. The twins, who were also married to twin brothers, were buried on Thursday, June 2, in Gathanji village.

Mary Wangari Mburu and Jane Mukami’s family eulogised the duo as loving and cheerful while also calling for justice and the apprehension of the speeding driver who ended their lives.

The two, who were members of the Woman’s Guild-PCEA Geoffrey Gathu Memorial Church, passed away a week ago while returning home from a fellowship.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the speeding driver swerved into the footpath and knocked them down while avoiding collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver fled the scene after causing the accident, fearing that the locals would have attacked them.

Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro’s running mate, June Waweru, condoled with the family at the funeral service prior to their burial.

“I went to console the family and friends of the late Mary Wangari Mburu and Jane Mukami Joshua in Gathanji. The two perished after a road accident coming from fellowship.

“They were till their time of demise dedicated PCEA Women’s Guild members. My sincere condolences to the two families. The good Lord will get you through this,” Waweru eulogised.

Woman’s Guild-PCEA Geoffrey Gathu Memorial Church members added that the two were cheerful and will be missed forever.

They also urged the police to track the driver and conclude investigations into the case and ensure that justice is done.

By JOHN MBATI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Sad: Twin Sisters Married to Twin Brothers perished in a hit and run accident