Shocking Video of Gun-Wielding Gang That Robbed A Woman In Her Home

A chaotic video of a robbery with violence incident involving a woman and at least five thugs has shocked Kenyans on social media.

CCTV footage of the robbery incident showed the thugs first accosting a woman who was in her car. The footage shows the robbery incident that happened at 2:20 am.

The yet-to-be-identified woman had refused to open the door of his car when the gun and the machete-wielding gang started smashing the windows of her car to force her out.

They managed to break the windows of the car forcing the woman to succumb to the situation.

Here is the video;

She opened the door and the thugs accosted her and forced her to her house while physically assaulting her.

Others remained behind combing through the car and taking away any valuable.

In the house, she was pushed towards the room of her house as the thugs ransacked the house.

They stole a home theatre and other items even as one of the thugs threatened to rape the woman. After they were done, they walked out in haste.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

