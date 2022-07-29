A Sneak Peek of South Haven Town in Michigan, USA

Nestled near the Great Lakes, South Haven, Michigan, is one of the most beautiful and serene towns in the United States. If you are in the Midwestern region and miss the beach, this town is a must-see.

We were on our way to Allendale, where Grand Valley State University is located, and we stopped in this lovely town. This area is characterized by its quiet streets, marina, and cars parked around, with only a few individuals taking random walks.

Though it is normally quite cold in the winter, the trees bloom in the summer and the breathtaking landscape in this town is something to behold.

