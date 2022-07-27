Death Announcment of Thomas kung’u Mwangi, brother to Anne Mwangi of Maryland

It is with acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Thomas kung’u Mwangi, of AL-KALAU Passenga/On Monday 07/18/22, from a severe headache. The Funeral is on Friday July 29, 2022.

Thomas Kung’u is the brother to

*Sister Anne Mwangi of MD*

Also Brother to the Late (Alfred Mwangi).

Sisters

Anne Mwangi

Esther Mwangi,

Mary Mwangi.

He was Son to the late- Parents: Jedidah Mwangi and Gideon Mwangi Thomas.

Our sister Anne Mwangi returned from Jamuhuri recently after burying her dear mum. We are asking for your prayers and financial support. *Pz send directly to her*

*CashApp* 301-541-6890 *($Annebryan)*

Thank you and may The Lord bless you richly as you support Sister Anne.

Join:

