Death Announcment of Thomas kung’u Mwangi, brother to Anne Mwangi of Maryland

It is with  acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Thomas kung’u Mwangi, of AL-KALAU Passenga/On Monday  07/18/22, from a severe headache. The Funeral is on Friday July 29, 2022.

Thomas Kung’u  is the brother to
 *Sister Anne Mwangi of MD*
Also Brother to the Late (Alfred Mwangi).
Sisters
Anne Mwangi
Esther  Mwangi,
Mary Mwangi.
He was Son to the late- Parents: Jedidah Mwangi and Gideon Mwangi Thomas.
Our sister Anne Mwangi returned from Jamuhuri recently after burying her dear mum. We are asking for  your prayers and financial support. *Pz send directly to her*⤵️
 *CashApp*  301-541-6890 *($Annebryan)*
Thank you and may The Lord bless you richly as you support Sister Anne.
