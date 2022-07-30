Kenyan Diaspora girl Natalie Wangui crowned Miss Ebony in the UK

“Each year she runs the drive twice on social media platforms and gets support from friends and families to buy the sanitary towels and create awareness,” Natalie said of Fabbie.

Together with Fabbie, she said, they aim to make a difference in keeping the girls in school by providing them with towels.

By being able to showcase her Kenyan roots, she beat several other contestants for the category – Miss Tourism and Culture.

Her consistency kept her grounded in the quest, while her copious desire to revolutionise the industry saw her cheat odds and achieve what is otherwise viewed as impossible for young people.

She learnt a lot, she said. She learnt how to sew, knit, bead, and bake.

Despite studying health and social care at Derby College, she has taken into modelling like a duck to water.

“I know if I continue to practice, modelling will take me far. I could earn a living from it,” she said. “It’s a skill that you can do every day. These are skills I perfected during the workshops. I could help by teaching other girls,” she explained.

For the grand event, she dressed in Maasai regalia. It is passion, she said, with which she spoke about her Kenyan roots that demystified just how deep she related to the culture.

“The attire and the jewellery that I was donning showed how passionate I was about culture,” she said.

Impact lives

But there’s more. Before the jury, she explained, contestants explained how they intended to use the skills learnt to impact lives.

“I explained to them what I learnt during the workshops and told them the importance of sewing, how it will help me in future, showcased it and beat all others.”

The contest which draws participants of ages 18 to 30 based in the United Kingdom particularly, is an annual pageantry contest.