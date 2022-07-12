Kenyatta University VC Sacked After Disobeying President Uhuru

Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina says he has been relieved of his duties. Addressing the university staff on Tuesday, July 12, Prof. Wanaina said that it was the last time he was addressing the staff as a vice chancellor.

“This is probably the last time you’ll see me addressing you as VC,” Wainaina told the saff in videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke.

In the videos, Prof Wainanina is heard saying they had been asked to surrender title deeds in letters they received from the head of public service Joseph Kinyua which they refused.

This comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta blasted the Kenyatta University Administration for opposing plans to cede part of the learning institution’s land to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is setting up a Sh600 million emergency hub.

The university was opposing the plans to set up the facility as Prof Wanaina said that the university was not consulted during the plans to set the facility on the land.

This prompted the Head of State last to scold the university’s management last week as he commissioned the WHO emergency hub.

President Kenyatta, without naming names, said that some individuals were being ignorant and the land was public property.

“Some people see this land as their own property, no it’s not. This is public land and you are just a caretaker. You want to put breaks there but let me tell you I have only three remaining weeks and we shall deal with all those individuals swiftly and effectively. We will be going home with them,” Uhuru said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

